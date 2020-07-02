EVN to allow QR-code payment from September

According to Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the EVN Business Department, the application of payment through QR-code is part of the firm’s efforts to realise the Prime Minister’s direction regarding the building of a cashless society.
In order to make it easier for customers during the payment process, the EVN will provide each of them with a QR-code to use for all transactions with the EVN.
The new payment method is also expected to help the EVN increase its labour productivity as well as internal management efficiency.