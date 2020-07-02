EVN to allow QR-code payment from September

According to Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the EVN Business Department, the application of payment through QR-code is part of the firm’s efforts to realise the Prime Minister’s direction regarding the building of a cashless society.

In order to make it easier for customers during the payment process, the EVN will provide each of them with a QR-code to use for all transactions with the EVN.

The new payment method is also expected to help the EVN increase its labour productivity as well as internal management efficiency.

Vietnamplus