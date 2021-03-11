  1. National

EVN to review solar power development-related issues

SGGP
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just requested the People's Committees of provinces and cities, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to urgently review and summarize solar power development-related issues. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Particularly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade asked EVN to summarize solar power projects applying electricity purchase price according to the Prime Minister's Decision No. 13/2020 / QD-TTg on mechanism for encouragement of solar power development. 

Thereby, EVN will direct relevant units to make a list of rooftop solar power systems with a capacity of 100 kWp or more to propose effective operation solutions, ultimately minimize the cut-off of operated solar power and economic loss for investors.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more