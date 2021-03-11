EVN to review solar power development-related issues





Particularly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade asked EVN to summarize solar power projects applying electricity purchase price according to the Prime Minister's Decision No. 13/2020 / QD-TTg on mechanism for encouragement of solar power development.Thereby, EVN will direct relevant units to make a list of rooftop solar power systems with a capacity of 100 kWp or more to propose effective operation solutions, ultimately minimize the cut-off of operated solar power and economic loss for investors.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong