EVNHCMC propagandizes epidemic prevention measures on LED digital sign boards

Besides that, LED digital sign boards propagandize about not only epidemical prevention measures but also using electricity safely, saving electricity and electricity services.

Via LED digital sign boards, the member units of the corporation have added the Ministry of Health’s recommendations on Covid-19 epidemic prevention measures to officials, staffs, customers and traffic participants.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation had printed posters about recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Covid-19 epidemical prevention measures and correct way of wearing medical facemask.



The posters are located at public places such as transaction counters, elevators, etc.

Besides that, the posters about how to wash hands properly are placed at the restrooms.









By Gia Linh, Translated by Huyen Huong