EWEC Da Nang 2020 fair gathers more than 350 booths

The event features more than 350 display booths of 270 enterprises from 19 provinces and cities across the country, nine international organizations and firms, notably Japan and Bulgaria for the first time.



EWEC Da Nang 2020 exhibits electrical equipment, electronics, furniture, interior decoration, gold and silver jeweler, gemstones, travel services, logistics, processed food and canned foods, textiles and clothing, etc.

The fair contributes to promoting trade, tourism and investment exchanges between localities of the countries in the East-West corridor and the ASEAN region, lasting until November 23.

Within the framework of the fair, a goods supply-demand connection conference will take place with a participation of 110 enterprises from 21 provinces and cities nationwide.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong ​