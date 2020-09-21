Experts oppose construction of 10-storey hotel in Da Lat City

All opinions said that the construction of a large hotel in the area of Dinh Hill is inappropriate, destroying the urban landscape architecture of Da Lat City, and affecting the needs of the contemporary life of not only local people but also of the people in the country.



The VAA proposed the provincial People's Committee and Department of Construction to study and to be open to criticism from experts and architects, and should not build the aforesaid hotel on Dinh Hill. The VAA also said that the association will study to have practical suggestions on the planning at Dinh Hill, as well as on the detailed planning project and urban design for the Hoa Binh area, the center of Da Lat City.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan