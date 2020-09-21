  1. National

Experts oppose construction of 10-storey hotel in Da Lat City

SGGP
Mr. Nguyen Tan Van, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Architects (VAA), on September 20 said that many architects have expressed disagreement with the three architectural options of a hotel with a scale of up to ten floors in the area of Dinh Hill in Da Lat City of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, which are on display for public opinion as of August 14 in Da Lat City.
All opinions said that the construction of a large hotel in the area of Dinh Hill is inappropriate, destroying the urban landscape architecture of Da Lat City, and affecting the needs of the contemporary life of not only local people but also of the people in the country.

The VAA proposed the provincial People's Committee and Department of Construction to study and to be open to criticism from experts and architects, and should not build the aforesaid hotel on Dinh Hill. The VAA also said that the association will study to have practical suggestions on the planning at Dinh Hill, as well as on the detailed planning project and urban design for the Hoa Binh area, the center of Da Lat City.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags:

Other news

See more