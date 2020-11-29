Face masks presented to aid Vietnamese in Laos in Covid-19 fight

At the handover ceremony in Vientiane, Trinh Thi Tam from the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos said despite COVID-19 spreading around the globe, thanks to its Government and people’s resolve, Vietnam has been assessed as one of the countries containing this outbreak well.



Although both countries have managed to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic remains complex in the world. Given this, the 75,000 face masks offered by the Vietnamese Government is meant to help the Vietnamese community in Laos with the pandemic combat, she noted, adding that they reflect the homeland’s attention and sentiment towards the expatriates.



Appreciating the support from the Party, State, Government, and people in the homeland, Vice Chairman of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos Pham Van Hung said the masks will be distributed to all Vietnamese in the country.



They will work harder to become more united and stand side by side with compatriots in the homeland in the COVID-19 combat, while intensifying the Vietnam-Laos friendship and solidarity, he affirmed.