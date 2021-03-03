Falling toddler saved: Wake-up call for child accident prevention

Accordingly, Nguyen Ngoc Manh, a 31-year-old male from Dong Anh District, Hanoi in a display of courage saved the life of a 3-year-old girl who fell from floor 12A of Nguyen Huy Tuong apartment complex on February 28.

As per the National Committee on Children’s request, localities are to inspect child safety measures in apartment buildings and high-rise buildings, as well as family households, communities, schools, and construction sites, among others.

Additionally, they are to promote awareness on child accident prevention to parents, caregivers, and school teachers from all areas.

Meanwhile, Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Le Hong Son, authorized by the Prime Minister on February 2 visited Manh and awarded him the Prime Minister's certificate of merit. Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung also presented a certificate of merit to Nguyen Ngoc Manh.

Nguyen Quoc-Phuc Van - Translated by Tan Nghia