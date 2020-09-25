Fifty river accidents kill 40 people in first nine months of 2020

According to the committee, generally, in the first nine months of the year, the number of road accidents and railway accidents have dropped except for river accidents. There have been six river accidents which killed 40 people and injured five others.



Noticeably, the number of railway accidents dropped dramatically. Specifically, in September five railway accidents were reported; as a result, four people were killed and one was injured.

The committee said in September alone, the country reported 1,184 accidents killing 534 people and injuring 882 others. Compared to the same period last year, the figure of accidents have decreased 160 cases or 11.9 percent whereas the number of dead and wounded people due to traffic accidents reduced by 29 and 150 or 5.15 percent and 14.53 percent respectively.

Also the committee announced in the first nine months of the year, there were 10,354 accidents countrywide killing a total of 4,876 people and injuring 7,609i. Compared to the first nine months of last year, the number of accidents went down by 2,321 (or 18.31 percent), the number of dead people dipped by 783 (or 13.84 percent).

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan