The Luong Dinh Cua Award is an annual award sponsored by the Ho Chi Minh Central Youth Union and given to young people with outstanding achievements in manufacturing, trade, applying modern science technologies, protecting the environment and setting up new rural lifestyles.

The award aims at encouraging rural young people to contribute to developing the country’s socio-economic, agriculture and new rural lifestyles



Through 15 years, approximately 2,000 young people in rural districts who have been setting up exemplary business models have been honored. Deputy PM Dung said that 56 outstanding people of this year award are good examples of overcoming difficulties in life to have business models which have applied advanced technologies to improve production, productivity and quality satisfying domestic and international market demand of agricultural products.





By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh