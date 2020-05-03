Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards

At about 2:40pm of April 17, a fishing boat from Hoai Nhon district of Binh Dinh found the 52-year-old Filipino, Anding Repil, adrift in a coracle about 180 nautical miles to the east of the province’s Quy Nhon city.



He was later brought to the fishing boat but became exhausted and unconscious.

After being cared, he regained his consciousness and was handed over to the Tam Quan Nam border guard post of Binh Dinh in the mainland.

There, he and the crew of the Vietnamese fishing boat received check-ups. COVID-19 prevention and control measures were also implemented.

Local authorities are carrying out procedures to transfer the Filipino to the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam.