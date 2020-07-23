Financial assistance sent to Ha Giang after deadly downpour

Ha Giang is the most severely damaged province about people and property due to an impact of the natural disaster.



According to a report of the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the flood water killed five people and injured two ones, submerged 524 houses and damaged hundreds of vegetable and forestry trees.



Leaders of the Standing Office of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee raised the responsibility, assisting, searching and rescuing victims; sent deep condolences to families of the victims.





By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong