First buses carry 77 people home from HCMC to Quang Nam









That is part of a plan to bring more than 400 residents of Quang Nam Province home amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City.Almost all of them are workers and students with difficult circumstances registering to go home via associations of fellow countrymen in HCMC.Before departure, they were taken samples for Covid-19 testing and had negative test results.During the trip, they wear protective clothing to ensure the safety of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.After coming back to their homeland, all those people conducted medical declarations and moved to the centralized medical quarantine facilities.According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tam Ky City Nguyen Hong Lai, the locality set up an isolation area with its capacity of up to 100 people at Quang Nam College.

By Nguyen Cuong-Translated by Huyen Huong