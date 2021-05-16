First COVID-19 death this year

The deceased patient is an 89-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension. She died on May 15.



The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi where the patient died. She is the 36th person to die of COVID-19 related complications in Vietnam. Photo qdnd.vn

According to information released by the Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the woman had a number of underlying medical conditions.

She was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on May 13 with severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, respiratory failure, hypertension.

The woman was placed on a ventilation machine but died two days later.

Cause of death has been recorded as respiratory failure, severe pneumonia caused by SARS- CoV-2, hypertension, diabetes and a history of lumbar vertebra collapse.

This is the 36th death related to COVID-19 in Vietnam, but the first since September 3rd last year.