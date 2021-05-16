  1. National

First COVID-19 death this year

Vietnam has recorded its 36th COVID-19-related death.
The deceased patient is an 89-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension. She died on May 15.
According to information released by the Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the woman had a number of underlying medical conditions.
She was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on May 13 with severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, respiratory failure, hypertension.
The woman was placed on a ventilation machine but died two days later.
Cause of death has been recorded as respiratory failure, severe pneumonia caused by SARS- CoV-2, hypertension, diabetes and a history of lumbar vertebra collapse.
This is the 36th death related to COVID-19 in Vietnam, but the first since September 3rd last year.

