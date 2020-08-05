  1. National

First images of Covid-19 field hospital in Da Nang after 3 days of construction

Installation items of patient rooms, beds and floors inside the Covid-19 field hospital at Tien Son Sport Palace was basically completed in the morning of August 5. 

Covid-19 field hospital is located at Tien Son Sport Palace in Da Nang

At the begging of this month, workers and engineers had promptly cleaned up spaces inside the sport palace to quickly build the prefabricated hospital. 

The hospital has a huge scale of more than 700 patient beds, including around 240 beds on the first floor and 250 ones along corridors on the second and third floors to serve testing and treatment for Covid-19 patients. 

In case of serious pandemic outbreak, each floor could load a maximum of up to 1,500 beds. 

From August 2, hundreds of workers have promptly started the day to night construction to ensure the progress. 

By the afternoon of August 4, the basic items have been completed.

Currently, the construction unit is still working closely with the Da Nang City Department of Health to complete machinery and equipment installation to serve treatment for Covid-19 patients.
There are the first images of Covid-19 field hospital in Da Nang after three days of construction: 
By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

