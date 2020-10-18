First metro train for Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station arrives

The train has been carried by oversize load trucks to a display at the elevated station to gather comments on its design and color in November.



It is among 10 trains being produced in France for the project. Each train with a total length of 80 meters includes four wagons and has a capacity of 944 passengers. It consists of two primary colors of green and rose red, and is capable of reaching a max speed of 80 km/h.

The Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project has a total length of 12.5 kilometer, running from Nhon area to Hanoi Railway Station.

The elevated section of 8.5 kilometers is expected be put into operation in April, 2021 and the remaining four kilometers underground will be completed at the end of 2022.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh