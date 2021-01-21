First online portal to legally notarize documents formally launched

CCOL is the first application in Vietnam to offer notary service online, helping to save time and cost. It uses various methods of identification and information security when connecting users to the notary staff. Fee payment methods are also optimized and diversified for the best experiment of users.

In addition, CCOL allows notaries to systemize their tasks to reduce working time.

The app is an answer to Resolution No.172/NQ-CP by the Government regarding policies to sustainably develop the notary field via IT.

The app is hoped to increase the convenience of individuals and organizations when they need notary services, while still ensuring the legal safety of these people and minimizing disputes among partners in contract signing or in trading.

The app is especially useful in the time to limit social contacts due to Covid-19 pandemic.

CCOL is also meaningful in that it is a proof to show Vietnam is able to keep up with the swift change in the digital era now.

CCOL was approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to be an e-commerce platform in 2020. It has also received a licence from the Copyright Office of Vietnam for its software system for online notary services.

The app and the online portal for notary services is a great achievement of judicial reform.

By Do Trung – Translated by Vien Hong