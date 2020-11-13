First phase construction of Long Thanh Airport approved

Long Thanh Aiport will be deisgned as a 4F class airport under the criteria of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), including one runway and one terminal and other facilities with a capacity of 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo a year.



The first phase will be divided into 4 sub-phases representing building tasks of airport operating area; and controlled airspace, passenger and cargo terminals, parking lots, waste water treatment facilities and other services that will be financed by investors.

Long Thanh International Airport covering on an area of around 5,000 hectares is designed to serve 100 million passengers and 5 tons of cargo a year. It is one of the key national project, aiming at developing the aviation industry and connecting Vietnam with the world.

Dong Nai Province authorities handed over nearly 2,600 hectares of land to the Southern Airport Authority for construction of the Long Thanh airport. Construction of the airfield is expected to be kicked off in the beginning of 2021 and finished late 2025. Total investment for the project is set to cost US$16 billion.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh