First phase of Long Thanh International Airport started work

The international air routes will connect to Long Thanh airport

According to Chairman of the Board of Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) Mr. Lai Xuan Thanh, the Long Thanh International Airport will be applied modern and open technologies to easily update the world’s most advanced technologies for management and operation in accordance with international standards and equivalent to advanced airports in the world.

Previously, the National Assembly approved the large- scale project on June 25, 2015 with a goal of developing the new airport to become one of the international aviation transit hubs in the region.The project is divided into three phases due to capital balance. There will be runway, passenger terminal and synchronous auxiliary items with a capacity of 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo a year in 2025 as the progress of the first project will be basically on schedule.The second phase of the project will invest in building extra runway and passenger terminal with a capacity of 50 million passengers and 1.5 million tons of cargo a year in the period of 2025-2030.According to Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, the Long Thanh International Airport is expected to be completed at the end of 2025 to timely reduce the load for Tan Son Nhat International Airport and proceed to become one of the international aviation transit hubs in the region.The rest items will be implemented in the third phase of the project in the period of 2035- 2040 to receive 100 million passengers and five million tons of cargoes a year.