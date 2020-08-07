  1. National

Flag raising ceremony marks 53 years of ASEAN

An ASEAN flag raising ceremony celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of Founding of ASEAN (August 8) and 25 years of Viet Nam’s membership in the association was held in Ha Noi on August 7.

The ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ha Noi on August 7.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh and embassy representatives of the ASEAN member countries and ASEAN partner countries in the capital city.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said the ASEAN Community is a large population of over 630 million people with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) worth US$3,000 billion, and known as a peaceful, stable and resilient region with dynamic and vibrant economies.
Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted achievements recorded by the ten-member group in the first six months of this year in the current worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.
He stressed the importance of “community thinking and community action” and affirmed that Vietnam will continue to partner with ASEAN countries and the international communities in order to build the ASEAN Community of solidarity and cohesion.
He also said that the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will launch a Statement on the Importance of Maintaining Peace and Stability in Southeast Asia Region on the ASEAN Day of August 8, 2020 in order to reaffirm ASEAN’s vision, commitments and fundamental principles to build ASEAN into a region of peace, progress and prosperity as inspired in the 1967 ASEAN Declaration.
Flag raising ceremony marks 53 years of ASEAN ảnh 1 Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
Flag raising ceremony marks 53 years of ASEAN ảnh 3 Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh and delegates join the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
Flag raising ceremony marks 53 years of ASEAN ảnh 4 Honorary guards preparing for the ceremony
Flag raising ceremony marks 53 years of ASEAN ảnh 7 The colours of the Flag -- blueredwhite and yellow -- represent the main colours of the flags of all the ASEAN Member States.
Flag raising ceremony marks 53 years of ASEAN ảnh 11 Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh with  Vietnamese and international diplomats (Photo: SGGP)

