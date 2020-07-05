Flag raising ceremony takes place at highest peak of Ly Son Island

































Attending in the ceremony were Mr. Dang Ngoc Dung, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, representatives of the Vietnam Sports Administration, Tien Phong Newspaper, the People’s Committee of Ly Son Island District and thousands of athletes participating in the National Marathon Championship and Tien Phong Marathon.Amid the solemn atmosphere, soldiers and border guards hoisted the national flag on Thoi Loi mountain flagpole at an altitude of 170 meter above sea level.Following the program, the 250-square meter flag spreading ceremony took place under the flagpole which was an important ceremony to honor the image of the country, affirm the sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (the Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (the Spratly Islands) of Vietnam.Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province Mr. Dang Ngoc Dung expressed that in the solemn atmosphere of the ceremony along with the participant of thousands of people was an opportunity to introduce and promote image of the country to the local people and foreigners as well as the beautiful images of Ly Son Island.Ly Son has a long history and rich culture, important strategic position in the common defense. Residential communities have lived in the island for thousands of years.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong