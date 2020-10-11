Flood closes national highway 1A

Most of roads through the Central Province of Thua Thien – Hue have been inundated bringing the traffic to a halt.



Yesterday afternoon, though it stopped raining, hydropower reservoirs in the province have been discharging water following heavy rainfalls, districts Phu Vang, Quang Dien, Phong Dien and two communes Huong Tra and Huong Thuy are still inundated in vast areas even somewhere under 1.5 meters of water.

Floodwater in Huong River exceeded the third- stage warning level while floodwater in Bo River exceeded the water line in the historical flood level in 1999.

More than 1 kilometer of the National Highway 1A has been submerged under 0.5 – 0.7 meter causing the road come to a standstill. Hundreds of vehicles queued in the highway. Waters in many sections of the highway have risen ; as a result, competent forces had to work relentlessly to control traffic.

Chairman of People’s Committee in Huong Tra Commune Ha Van Tuan said that this year has seen the historical flood in Bo River with water level at 5.22 meter exceeding the 1999 level at 5.18m.

On the same day, the Steering Board for Disaster Prevention and Control in Thua Thien – Hue said that non-stop raining these days has messed up the life of residents in Phong Dien, Quang Dien, Huong Tra, Huong Thuy, and Hue Town.

Statistically, two people were killed and 6 were injured in the flood as well as 25,000 houses in low-lying districts were flooded. Local administrations and police officers, soldiers have evacuated people from the flooded areas to safer shelters.

Party Chief of Thua Thien – Hue Province Le Truong Luu said that in the coming time, local administrations were asked to provide relief to residents in the inundated areas as well as local forces to help people in travelling.

Mandatory evacuation will be ordered if people’s lives are in danger. Additionally, information of flood development will be disseminated so that residents can get it.

By Van Thang – Translated by Anh Quan