Flood death toll in central region rises to 106

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Office of the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

According to the committee, over 7,200 ha of food crops were submerged and damaged.



More than 691,000 cattle and poultry were dead or swept away in floodwaters.



At the same time, 16 national highways and 161,880 m of local roads in Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces were damaged.



The steering committee has alerted coastal localities and relevant ministries and agencies about Storm Saudel, which is moving towards the East Sea, especially when the central region is still struggling with large-scale flooding.



Storm Saudel poses a big threat to Vietnam’s central provinces which are already struggling with the historic floods triggered by 30-year record rainfall of up to 3,000 mm.