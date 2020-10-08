Flood maroons many areas in Central region

The Steering Board for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in the Central Province of Quang Binh's Minh Hoa District yesterday said that the path to Xuan Hoa Commune was inundated deeply preventing people and means of transportation from travelling. Rao Nan river water has risen becoming flood; the commune was cut off by flood.



Roads leading to villages On, Yen Hop, Mo O O in Thuong Hoa Commune, Lom village in Trong Hoa commune and Ka Ai village in Dan Hoa Commune where Ruc ethnic minority people are living were isolated because stream current has flown swiftly. Students were allowed to stay at home yesterday for their safety.

Lieutenant colonel Ho Ngoi of Ra Mai Border Station in the Central Province of Quang Binh was dead while he was providing assistance to residents in Trong Hoa Commune.

Chairman of People’s Committee in Huong Hoa District in Quang Tri Province Dang Trong Van said 35-year-old Nguyen Van Nam and 28-year-old Le Quang Hung in the district were missing after their boats capsized in floodwaters. Rescue crews and locals have been seeking them but swift flood water and downpours hindered the effort.

Meanwhile maintenance force in the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai has not found bodies of father and son who went missing on October 6. The 37-year-old father and his 7-year-old son were falling down while crossing a dam. The swift water swept away the father and his son.

Meantime, a 27-year-old in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong was also swept away on the day.

Passenger boats were asked to stop carrying people from Sa Ky Port to Ly Son Island due to rough sea, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee in Ly Son Island Le Van Ninh. Chairman of the People’s Committee in An Lao District’s An Trung Commune in the Central Province of Binh Dinh Dinh Van Cung said that torrential rains caused inundation and serious landslide in roads from An Trung Commune to An Vinh Commune.

Presently, around 2,030 people in An Vinh Commune were isolated by the flood and erosion. Teachers couldn’t enter the commune because cascading soil and rock closed the road to the commune.

Deputy Head of the Steering Board for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in Thua Thien- Hue Province Dang Van Hoa said that construction of two anti-landslide embankment projects in Vinh Hai sea nearly finished.

The Steering Board for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in the Central Province of Quang Nam yesterday said river water level in the province was rising quickly; therefore, weather forecasters said it will have downpours within 24 to 48 hours and flash flooding, landslide will occur posing a threat to residents’ lives in the mountainous districts.

Moreover, according to weather forecasters, from October 7 to 10, there will be swollen rivers in the province. Water levels of different rivers exceed the warning level; for instance, Vu Gia river level will rise over the second-stage warning level while Thu Bon river over the first-stage warning level.

Tam Ky Town is inundated in these days (Photo: SGGP)

Tam Ky Town and Hoi An Town and other low-lying districts have been suffering inundation. Flash flooding and landslide caused by downpours are highly possible to hit mountainous districts including Tien Phuoc, Nam Tra My, Bac Tra My, Hiep Duc, Phuoc Son, Nam Giang and Dong Giang. Worse, roads in Tay Giang District have been suffering erosion; hence, the possibility of flash flooding is high.

The chairman of Quang Nam Province People’s Committee directed local administrations to check residential blocks in low-lying districts and flash flooding-prone roads through tunnels to issue warnings and limit travelling. Alongside, local administrations must prepare equipment and materials for evacuation of people out of unsafe places.

Additionally, water level in hydroelectric dams in Quang Nam Province has not reached dangerous level; therefore, the steering board proposed Dak Mi Hydropower Company and Song Bung Hydropower Company to control water level to ensure safety water level in dams and report the result to the steering board.

Cua Dai embankment has seen serious erosion; therefore, the provincial People’s Committee decided to spend VND200 billion from the state budget on construction of anti-landslide embankment project.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan