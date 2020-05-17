Flower offering in French city marks 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep said the ceremony demonstrates the tight-knit, long-standing friendship between the people of Vietnam and the French city.



He spoke highly of the conservation of remembrances and documents related to the late President in the French city and the installation of his bust in the city’s park.



For his part, Mayor of Montreuil Patrice Bessac said President Ho Chi Minh has a strong influence across the globe in the fight against slavery and colonial rule.



He also voiced his hope that the friendship between people of the city and Vietnam will continue to thrive in upcoming years.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy presented 1,000 face masks to the French city, as the European country begins to resume economic activities after two months of lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Meanwhile, in Ukraine, winners of an online writing contest on President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam were honoured.



The one-month competition was launched in mid-April by the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine together with the high school No 251, which is named after President Ho Chi Minh.



Earlier on May 10, the Vietnamese community in Ukraine’s Kharkov province held an online Vietnamese language contest in the Eastern European nation.



The contest, part of the events to commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho, encouraged participants to study his life and career, especially his great love for children.