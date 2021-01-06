Food safety requested during Tet festival

He also requested that they focus on directing the management and ensuring food safety to ensure all food for domestic consumption reaches the same standard as exported goods.



Traceability of basic food products on the market is also required, while prestigious products must have geographical indications and be protected in accordance with the law.



The ministries need to set up plans, roadmaps and measures to direct the application of food standards for domestic consumption and traceability.



The Ministry of Science and Technology was asked to work with ministries and People's Committees to develop a mechanism and support programmes to protect reputable and quality goods on domestic and international markets.



The Ministry of Health will work with the ministries of agriculture and rural development and industry and trade to put the food safety information system into operation.



In 2020, food safety inspections were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, violation cases were still detected and handled in many different forms, ensuring compliance with the law and promptly publicising the results to help people choose safe food.



In 2020, the Ministry of Health worked closely with other ministries to strengthen the management of advertising on food and food supplement. Establishments, organisations and individuals that publish advertising improperly were sanctioned.



The health sector inspected 406,278 establishments and discovered 58,317 violations of food safety and handled 10,077 establishments with total fines worth VND48.6 billion. A total of 2,737 establishments were fined VND19.1 billion by the agriculture sector.



By October 2020, the market management forces nationwide had inspected 12,240 cases and handled 7,158 cases of food safety violations with fines of VND27.9 billion and seized goods worth more than VND28.5 billion.



A total of 8,529 cases on food safety violations were detected by the environmental police and fines of VND52.6 billion were levied.



Prosecutions were brought in seven cases of violating food safety regulations.