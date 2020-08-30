Footsteps for community sake program helps ethnic minority

The program Nhung buoc chan vi cong dong” ( Footsteps for the sake of community) will take place from August 29 to September 23 countrywide and all young people can participate in the program.

When registering the program, people will donate VND1,000 to the fund for building community houses in 16 groups of ethnic minority for each of kilometer they run.



The campaign “10,000 buoc chan moi ngay” ( 10,000 footsteps a day) aims to encourage young people to take exercise daily to improve their physical health.

The two programs called for youngsters’ volunteering spirit to help the community. Young men and women will donate or contribute to the construction of 16 community houses for 16 groups of ethnic minority across the country.

Young people build and upgrade a school in Hoang Su Phi District in Ha Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and its partners have sponsored construction and upgrade of three schools including Primary School in Ta Chai village, Preschool in Nung Moi village and school Nam Ty in Nam Ty Commune in Hoang Su Phi where most ethnic minority groups live. Total spending was estimated around VND400 million.

Simultaneously, the Committee gifted border guards in Thang Tin station in Hoang Su Phi District and five stations for Covid-19 prevention.

