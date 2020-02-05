Forbes Vietnam announces “30 Under 30” list

This was the fourth time Forbes Vietnam announced the list to honour young people who made significant contributions to their fields.

According to Forbes Vietnam, the difference this year was the diversification of the fields, with more influential faces from internet platforms, such as fashionistas and beauty vloggers.

Some young entrepreneurs who gained success in the list were Pham Khanh Linh (27, founder of Logivan), Nguyen Thi Thu Ha (26, CEO MindX Education), Nguyen Tuan Cuong (30, co-founder Amanotes), and Tran Bao Khanh (28, co-founder Rens Original).

The list also features popular faces such as soccer stars Nguyen Quang Hai (23), Chuong Thi Kieu (25) and Huynh Nhu (29), who contributed to the success of Vietnam’s national football teams in regional competitions last year, especially the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).

Forbes Vietnam said that the young were not indifferent to existing issues, but, in many ways, contributed to the community and socio-economic development.

First introduced in 2015, Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list became the inspiration for the young who desired success.

Forbes will host the Under 30 Summit 2020 on April 9, which will focus on breakthrough advancements in science and technology, start-up projects and career and sustainable development.

