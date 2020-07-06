Foreign experts to enter Vietnam soon for implementation of Metro Line 1 Project





The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) yesterday informed the information.Particularly, there are 82 experts from different countries with purposes of long-term working in the office, participating in the management, installation, execution at the construction site have not been allowed the entrance to Vietnam since March 18.In addition, 18 Japanese experts planning to accompany with the metro train by seaway were also unable to enter Vietnam.These experts were prioritized to send to Vietnam for installing the rails and preparing for the import of metro trains as well as testing the information systems, signals, technical inspection, maintenance, etc.According to MAUR, foreign experts having not been allowed to enter Vietnam for working at CP3 bidding package that has greatly affected the project as the first train was still sent to HCMC for testing in the third quarter of this year as expected.As this reason, the speed of construction is also affected.Head of MAUR Bui Xuan Cuong said that Hitachi had an official letter on July 1, featuring creating conditions for 18 Japanese experts to enter the country soon to prepare for bringing the metro train to Vietnam.The latest list that the Municipal People's Committee sent the Immigration Department under Ministry of Public Security on visa entry issuance for foreign experts to Vietnam had engineers of Hitachi contractor.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong