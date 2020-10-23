On the same day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also sent telegraphs to Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh to inquire about current flood situation in the Central region.
Foreign leaders inquire about current flood situation in Central Vietnam
Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang yesterday sent a telegraph to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to express his deep sympathy over flood-caused losses in Central Vietnam.