Foreign ministry hosts gathering for female diplomats

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung speaks at the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)



In 2020, Vietnam voiced its support for gender equality and women empowerment in all multilateral forums, the diplomat added.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke highly of contributions of female diplomats and spouses to foreign affair activities, especially against the backdrop of Covid-19.He noted that promoting gender equality and women empowerment are among consistent priorities of Vietnam, for inclusive and sustainable development, as well as an important pillar of the country’s diplomacy.For the first time in the frameworks of the United Nations and ASEAN, Vietnam initiated and successfully held the ASEAN Leaders' Special Session on Women's Empowerment in the Digital Age, and an international conference on women’s role in building and sustaining peace.For her part, Sara Valdés Bolano, Mexican Ambassador to Vietnam, who is co-president of the Ambassadors Group for gender equality, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in the field, re-affirming a commitment to helping the country continue efforts towards gender equality.Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, spouse of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, said that the MoFA set up a network of female diplomats of various generations last year to foster their bond as well as international efforts in women empowerment.