Foreign ministry informs entry-exit policies for foreigners over COVID-19

She said the Vietnamese government on March 13 decided to temporarily deny entry of foreigners coming from or transiting through Schengen countries, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland within 14 days preceding their expected entry into Vietnam with the purposes of travelling, visiting relatives, studying, or personnal matters.



The government also decided to suspend visa-on-arrival at border gates to all foreigners regardless of their countries and territories amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, she added.



This decision will be effective from 12:00 on March 15, 2020, and not be applicable to entrants for diplomatic or official purposes, she said.



Foreigners who are experts, business managers and highly-skilled workers entering Vietnam must undergo medical checks and quarantine measures at their enterprises and residential areas as required, the spokesperson added.



