Foreign NGOs ready to support Vietnam’s efforts against COVID-19

The commitment was made in a letter sent to the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control by 78 organisations that represent foreign NGOs and development organisations that are implementing projects across Vietnam.



The organisations expressed their impression on Vietnam’s timely and effective measures against the epidemic that have been acknowledged and applauded by other countries, and thanked scientists and medical workers for their devotion to the combat.

All of the COVID-19 patients, regardless of their nationalities, have been quarantined, hospitalised and provided with professional and humanitarian health services, they said.

The organisations said they back the Prime Minister’s statement that the Government is resolved to protect the public’s health even though the country has to sacrifice its economic benefits in the short term.

They pledged to support the Government in assisting the poor, disadvantaged people and those affected by the pandemic.

They also promised to provide further support to vulnerable groups, accompany Vietnamese people, and maintain international cooperation and solidarity, and stressed their willingness to provide foreign aid for Vietnam not only at this time but also after the pandemic is stamped out.

The organisations said they will continue to introduce good policies and results Vietnam have achieved to the international community.