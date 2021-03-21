Foreigner knocks down power poles causing massive blackout in Thu Duc City

The accident left hundreds of households in the ward without power.



Police yesterday announced to be investigating the crash, which could lead to charges for the driver.

According to initial probe, police officers identified a foreigner with Italian nationality who said he has been living in Vietnam for years and owning a company in Thao Dien Ward. He admitted because of hard work, he was sleepy on driving. He crashed and knocked down many electricity poles resulting in power blackout.

At the local police station, he promised to offer compensation. However, police officers said that in addition to compensation, the driver will face an administrative fine.

As Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper released yesterday, a 7-seater sedan ploughed into pedestrians on a pavement and then knocked down four power poles. Luckily, no injuries were reported but the vehicle was seriously damaged and 122 households experienced power cut.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area as well as asked witnesses for their investigation.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Uyen Phuong