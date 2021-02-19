Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passes away

The committee on health care for members of the Party Central Committee made the announcement the same day.

Born in 1942, Truong Vinh Trong was former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Home Affairs.

He was member of the 10th tenure Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee for the 9th and 10th tenures, alternate member of the Party Central Committee in the 6th tenure and official member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th tenures. He held the post of Deputy Prime Minister from June 2006 to August 2011 and served as deputy of the National Assembly in the 8th and 11th tenure.

The plan for respect-paying ceremony, memorial service and burial ceremony will be announced later.

Vietnamplus