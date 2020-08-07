  1. National

Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away at age of 89

SGGP
Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu passed away at the age of 89 in the morning of August 7 after he had spent a prolonged period of illness. 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu

The information was released by the National Commission of Health Services for Officials.

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was born on December 27, 1931 at Dong Khe Commune, Dong Son District, Thanh Hoa Province. 

He served as Head of the General Political Department of the Vietnam People's Army and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam from December 1997 to April 2001.

Holding the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the leader and members of the Party Central Executive Committee, the Politburo and Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee led the Party and the whole people to have great achievements for the period of renovation, industrialization and modernization, national defense and construction.

The funeral and mourning ceremonies will be announced later.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more