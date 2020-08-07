The information was released by the National Commission of Health Services for Officials.Comrade Le Kha Phieu was born on December 27, 1931 at Dong Khe Commune, Dong Son District, Thanh Hoa Province.He served as Head of the General Political Department of the Vietnam People's Army and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam from December 1997 to April 2001.Holding the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the leader and members of the Party Central Executive Committee, the Politburo and Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee led the Party and the whole people to have great achievements for the period of renovation, industrialization and modernization, national defense and construction.The funeral and mourning ceremonies will be announced later.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong