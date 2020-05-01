Freshwater filter system formally launched in Ben Tre Province

In the ceremony, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attentively listened to difficulties that residents in this region were encountering due to the severe lack of freshwater.

She then expressed her hope that the newly installed Reverse Osmosis (RO) system is able to tackle this urgent issue effectively, helping local people to overcome obstacles in this harsh salinity condition.

This RO system is built under the sponsorship of Petro Vietnam Gas Joint Stock Company (a member of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group) to desalinate brackish water.

It costs VND1.25 billion (approx. US$53,680) and has a capacity of 8m3 per hour to provide freshwater for around 10,000 households in Chau Hoa Commune and its neighborhood.

Petro Vietnam Gas Joint Stock Company also sponsored a similar system of the same capacity in the province, sited in Tien Thuy Commune of Chau Thanh District.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Thanh Tam