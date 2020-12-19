Front leader extends Christmas greetings to Catholics, Protestants nationwide

In his letter, the VFF leader lauded contributions by Catholics and Protestants to the country’s completion of the dual goals of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining economic development and ensuring social order and safety, helping to raise the country’s position in the region and the world.

Vietnam has fulfilled its ASEAN Chairmanship, the Presidency of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, he added.

Man urged them to continue responding to social activities and patriotic emulation movements.

The same day, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Tuan visited the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in the capital city, during which he said the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee always appreciate activities and contributions by the Hanoi Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics.

Priest Duong Phu Oanh, Vice President of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics and President of its Hanoi chapter, said the committee will continue to guide religious groups to observe guidelines of the Party, and policies and laws of the State, contributing to socio-economic development of the country and the city in particular.

On this occasion, Chairman of the People’s Committee of northern Nam Dinh province Pham Dinh Nghi visited local Catholic dignitaries and followers, wishing them a happy and merry Christmas.

Nam Dinh province is home to nearly 600 churches, 140 parishes, and a community of more than 470,000 Catholic followers, accounting for over 20 percent of the province’s population.

Vietnamplus