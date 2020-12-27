Fund for cancer patients gives support to more than 28,000 poor patients

The information was released during a conference to review the fund’s operations and pay tribute to its donors in Hanoi on December 25.



In addition, the fund has provided medicines for thousands of patients, as well as cancer screening for early detection for over 72,000 people. It has also organised cancer prevention and control forums, funded training to improve the capacity of nearly 1,000 doctors, and implemented a series of meaningful programmes for cancer patients.



In 2020 alone, the fund assisted and presented gifts to 987 poor cancer patients with a total value of nearly VND3.5 billion.



Speaking at the conference, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man praised the humanitarian activities of the fund and donors over the past nine years.



He called on businesses, organisations and individuals, both at home and overseas, to continue joining hands with the Party, the State, the VFF and the Bright Future fund in reducing poverty and ensuring social security, especially through providing better care for poor cancer patients.