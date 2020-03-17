Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister

At a campaign launched in Hanoi to call for public support to the effort, broadcast live on TV to all the 63 cities and provinces with the participation of about 2,300 delegates, the PM said Vietnam has entered the second phase of the fight since the 17th patient was reported on March 6.

The pandemic has spread to 158 countries at an astonishing speed with close to 170,000 infection cases and over 6,500 fatalities, he highlighted, adding that Vietnam has so far reported 61 cases with 16 fully recovered and no deaths.

The communication work has been implemented effectively, helping raise public vigilance over the disease, the leader said, stressing that the initial success demonstrates the common will of the whole Party, army and people in the fight with a spirit “like fighting the enemy”.

The PM affirmed that Vietnam has sufficient capacity, resources, will and experience to deal with the disease. The Party and State always place the top importance and priority on the public health.

He thanked people and soldiers nationwide for trusting and responding to the nation’s policies, and praised individuals and businesses for making significant contributions in the field.

The banking sector donated VND140 billion (US$46 million) to the fight. Besides, Vietnam’s largest dairy producer Vinamilk has donated VND10 billion.

The leader firmly believed that Vietnam will do well in the fight by applying all measures and initiatives to protect the public health and soon bring people’s life back to normal, as well as strive to realise the national socio-economic development targets.

Vietnamplus