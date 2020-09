Chairman of General Council of Agriculture Ho Xuan Hung said that out of 1,450 products countrywide, the council has selected 80 outstanding agriculture brand names to honor at the ceremony.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture Phung Duc Tien said the ceremony aims to encourage agriculture businesses and households in localities which have been supporting farmers to improve productivity and quality and consumption during the Covid-19.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan