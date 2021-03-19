General Department of Taxation to grant personal tax code online

Accordingly, the agency has been carrying out the trial of granting new personal tax code online through the national public service information portal in Da Nang City from now to the end of June.The Ministry of Finance in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and the Government Office has restructured the granting process, improve the database system, integrate and provide first-time registration services. Besides that, individuals can conveniently adjust personal tax registration information via the National Public Service Portal.Up to now, the General Department of Taxation has completely upgraded the application, assigned tax authorities at all levels to receive and process new personal tax registration procedures for non-business individuals through the National Public Service Information Portal connected to the National Population Database.

By Han Ni- Translated by Huyen Huong