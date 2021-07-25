Germany pledges over EUR113.5 million in ODA for Vietnam

Director of the MPI's Foreign Economic Relations Department Pham Hoang Mai (center) shows the signed minutes of the virtual meeting with Director for Asia at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Gisela Hammerschmidt (Photo: vneconomy.vn)



During the meeting, attended by Director of the MPI's Foreign Economic Relations Department Pham Hoang Mai and Director for Asia at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Gisela Hammerschmidt, the German side expressed their wish to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in handling global issues like climate change, environmental protection, and global economic stabilisation.

The commitment was made during a recent governmental-level meeting on the Vietnam - Germany development cooperation in 2021 held via videoconference, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).Among the beneficiary projects, the one on building a centre for epidemic forecasting and management proposed by the Health Ministry as an emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic will receive EUR15 million in non-refundable ODA.The MPI said the German Government views Vietnam as a “global partner” in development cooperation under the new BMZ 2030 strategy.The European country also agreed to reinforce ties in health care to help Vietnam cope with Covid-19, the MPI added.