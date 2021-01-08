Get-together celebrates joint Vietnam-Cambodia victory over Pol Pot

Cambodian Consul General Sok Dareth expressed his profound gratitude for the support from the Vietnamese Party and Government as well as Vietnamese voluntary experts and soldiers for helping Cambodia escape from the genocidal regime.



He quoted Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as saying that thanks to Vietnam, Cambodia could build up its armed forces and liberate the people and the country has the best friend that is Vietnam.



Cambodia and Vietnam have stood shoulder-to-shoulder, supporting each other at regional and international forums and cooperating in developing their economies.



In 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19, the bilateral comprehensive cooperation saw outstanding achievements. Of particular note, the two countries recently exchanged documents ratifying two legal documents recognising the outcomes of land border demarcation and marker planting, thus helping raise bilateral ties to a new height, said Sok Dareth.



Truong Minh Nhut, President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of HCM City, said that January 7, 1979 was the manifestation of pure international solidarity and the special friendship between the Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples.



Nurtured by their sweat and blood, the friendship is being consolidated in all political, economic, and socio-cultural aspects, for peace, stability, and prosperity in the two countries, he added.