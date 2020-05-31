Gifts given to cancer children on International Children Day

Speaking at the gift-giving ceremony, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh confirmed the fund’s activity is “good medication” for cancer patients to help poor-stricken people feel warm in the fight against the deadly disease.



The fund has given financial aid and drugs to more than 26,000 cancer patients in its eight- year operation.

Moreover, over 70,000 residents have been screened cancer gratis. Total expenditure of the activities is VND800 billion (US$ 34,312,760).

Touring to each bed to gift children and encouragement, Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh was moved at cancer toddlers who are suffering pains.

She expected that the Cancer Hospital and the fund will contribute more to health care.

100 gifts including cash of VND1 million and confectionery were given to children in hospitals.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Dan Thuy