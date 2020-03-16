Good deeds amid coronavirus outbreaks

Deeply touched by medical workers’ hard work to take care of COvid-19 patients in isolation wards, Duong Van Thuan and his colleagues working at International school FTF handed out 2,200 protective clothes and 60 packs of milk worth VND196 million (US$ 8,447 ) to the National Tropical Disease Hospital.



The gifts was an encouragement to medical workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

For over one month, medical workers of Tu Du Maternity Hospital’s testing faculty have made use of lunch break to make cloth face masks for medical workers who don’t treat Covid-19 patients. In next time, they will make more face masks in case that the disease widely spreads.

Elsewhere in the city, a group of volunteers have been making cloth face masks to give people gratis in an effort to help people prevent the spread of the disease. Other groups have bought hand sanitizers and face masks to freely distribute to laborers.

Lately, students and workers shared landlords’ announcement to lower the rent to help laborers cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic.

Workers of Leather Shoe Hue Phong Company said the company has downsized and cut salary; as a result, workers’ income dropped drastically. Many of them had no choice but they had instant noodles or breads to save expenditure.

Many landlords therefore cut 30 percent of rent to help workers overcome the difficult time.

People also joined hand to consume agricultural products which were not exported. Pham Thi Bay and charitable groups had purchased 200 tons of watermelon for farmers in Krong Pa village of the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai.

Good deeds will lift spirits and may save lives.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong