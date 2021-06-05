Goods trade between Dong Nai, HCMC still normal after isolation decision

The statement was made after HCMC raised concerns about the province's requirement that all returnees and arrivals from HCMC to the province must be quarantined for 21 days on June 4.



Amid the situation, Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) yesterday sent an official letter to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City work with Dong Nai about solutions for around 6,000 workers from Dong Nai Province to move to their workplaces in HCMC. They are currently working in export processing and industrial zones such as Linh Trung, Binh Chieu, Le Minh Xuan 3 and Dong Nam in HCMC.





According to Hepza, there is a huge number of imported and exported cargos through Cai Mep-Thi Vai international seaport cluster and goods transported between Dong Nai and HCMC including production materials for businesses in export processing and industrial zones in the city.

For this reason, the implementation of 21 day medical isolation for all returnees and arrivals from HCMC to Dong Nai will directly affect the supply of raw materials as well as production and business activities of these enterprises. It might cause job interruption also.



Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Confederation Ho Xuan Lam suggested workers from Dong Nai show their employee cards, ID cards or negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificates at Covid-19 checkpoints.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong