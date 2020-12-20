Government gives free seeds for four provinces affected by natural disasters

The People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue Province, on December 19, issued a decision to approve the reception of an international emergency aid package to tackle the consequences of natural disasters in this province from the Adventist Development and Relief Agency in Vietnam, with a total value of US$140,325, equivalent to more than VND3.2 billion.



Accordingly, this aid package will be used in Phu Loc District and Huong Thuy Town from now to the end of May 2021, with three activities, comprising providing support for clean water and sanitation, providing protective kits, including Covid-19 prevention kit to protect project staff, volunteers, and local partners participating in relief operations, and supporting livelihoods, providing seedlings, breeding stock, and production materials for affected households in cash.





By Lam Nguyen, Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh