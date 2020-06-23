Particularly, VND400,000 (US$17.2) gift-giving package is proposed for Vietnamese Heroic Mother, who are receiving the monthly preferential allowance of the State, and individuals who had the title of Vietnamese Heroic Mother before July 28, 2020 but they have not completed the procedures for monthly preferential allowance, war invalids, people enjoying policies like war invalids, diseased soldiers, policy beneficiary families, soldiers infected with toxic chemicals rate of over 81 percent working decline.



VND200,000 (US$8.6) gift-giving package is expected to send to war invalids, people enjoying policies like war invalids and diseased soldiers with rate of maximum 80 percent working decline, soldiers infected with toxic chemicals rate of maximum 80 percent working decline, policy families and worshippers of martyrs without relatives.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong