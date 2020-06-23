  1. National

Government to gift over VND 330 bln for contributors to revolution

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc authorized the Minister of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs to submit to President about gift-giving package with more than VND330 billion (US$14.2 million) for policy families and people who have contributed to the country’s revolution on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2020).

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Particularly, VND400,000 (US$17.2) gift-giving package is proposed for Vietnamese Heroic Mother, who are receiving the monthly preferential allowance of the State, and individuals who had the title of Vietnamese Heroic Mother before July 28, 2020 but they have not completed the procedures for monthly preferential allowance, war invalids, people enjoying policies like war invalids, diseased soldiers, policy beneficiary families, soldiers infected with toxic chemicals rate of over 81 percent working decline.

VND200,000 (US$8.6) gift-giving package is expected to send to war invalids, people enjoying policies like war invalids and diseased soldiers with rate of maximum 80 percent working decline, soldiers infected with toxic chemicals rate of maximum 80 percent working decline, policy families and worshippers of martyrs without relatives.

