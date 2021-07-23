Government’s structure kept unchanged in 2021-2026 tenure

The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the Government’s organisational structure for the 2021-2026 tenure. (Photo: VNA)





The resolution came into force right after it sailed through the legislature.

Under the resolution, the Government will have 18 ministries and four ministry-level agencies.

The 18 ministries are the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry-level agencies comprise the Committee for Ethnic Affairs, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Government Inspectorate and the Government Office.

The maintaining of the organizational structure will help the Government carry forward its advantages and achievements recorded in the 14th tenure, facilitating the governance at a time when the Government is focusing on realizing the twin targets of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic and restoring economic development, according to the NA’s Committee on Legal Affairs.