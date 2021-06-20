Gov’t buys 30 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from VNVC

The COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Accordingly, the Government agreed to buy 30 million doses of the AZD1222 vaccine that the VNVC had bought from AstraZeneca, including the doses that the Ministry of Health already received to carry out vaccination before the signing of the purchase contract with the VNVC.

It accepted the vaccine price set under the not-for-profit principle as reported by the Health Ministry about the result of the purchase negotiation with the VNVC.

Vietnam is stepping up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as well as efforts to secure 150 million vaccine doses this year with a view to inoculating 70 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity in 2021.

As of June 20 morning, nearly 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the country, with 115,315 people having received full two doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

